Money Diary: A Library & Council Officer On £15,250

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents worked as a supply teacher and a tax man, my mum worked for money for holidays and things like new carpets. We weren’t super rich but we were fairly well off. They split when I was 10, and I remember my mum suddenly having to find full-time work to be able to pay the bills. It was an acrimonious split and my father cancelled all the household direct debits, without informing my mother. The most noticeable for me was the lack of cable TV but he also cancelled the council tax and several other important bills. I remember my mum being really upset and stressed about this, and it was a really scary time for me as a child. The result is that I’m cautious with money, prioritise saving and S and I keep separate finances apart from the joint account.