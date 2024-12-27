Money Diary: A Library & Council Officer On £15,250

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 40-year-old part-time library and council officer from the West Midlands. I’ve been working in libraries for 14 years in various library assistant-type roles. I volunteer as a unit helper at a Rainbow Guide unit, which I love and have been doing for over 10 years. I live in a three-bed semi-detached, in a market town with my husband, S, and we’ve been married for eight years. Our house has been a project — the fixer-upper we didn’t realise was a fixer-upper until too late. We currently have enough saved for new windows but also have the kitchen to finish, a new bathroom and a patio on our list.
I was diagnosed with autism a couple of years ago, which made a lot of sense after a lifetime of struggles, misunderstandings and exhaustion. I had a nervous breakdown (they don’t diagnose it as that anymore but it’s definitely what it felt like) during COVID lockdown, when my routine suddenly changed and I was redeployed to making NHS Track and Trace phone calls. I reached breaking point, which led to a lot of therapy, which led to an autism diagnosis. Autism manifests in me as difficulty with social situations, sensory problems and difficulty with executive function, which means I find it hard to manage things like cooking, life admin, time management — what seems like basic adulting. I have to do a lot of positive self-talk to remind myself that autism is actually a disability and I’m not just a lazy, rubbish human. I also have anxiety and depression, which ebbs and flows (currently I’m feeling alright). I try to be kind to myself and remember that only three in 10 autistic people are in any kind of employment, so I’m doing okay!"
Occupation: Library service and council officer
Industry: Local council
Age: 40
Location: West Midlands
Salary: £15,250
Paycheque amount: £1,202 (after tax, NI and pension).
Number of housemates: One: my husband, S.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £229.50 is my half of our mortgage, plus half of our £120 monthly overpayment.
Loan payments: £0
Utilities: My half of the utility bills is £60 gas and electric, £56.50 council tax, £35.75 water, £6.50 TV licence, £14 internet, £17.50 home insurance.
Savings? I save monthly into different online saving pots. Long-term I have £11,000 in an ISA, only to be touched in a dire emergency. Short-term I save into three websaver accounts, there’s about £1,000 divided between accounts for emergencies (such as the washing machine breaking, which happened last month), adventures (theatre tickets or holidays or visiting friends) and healthcare (I started this one when I needed to pay privately for therapy. I now have a good buffer if I need it again in the future, which is reassuring). S and I have £13,000 in our joint account, which is earmarked for new windows. We each pay £600 into our joint account monthly. What doesn’t go on bills is saved for house maintenance and holidays.
Pension? I pay 5.5% and my employer pays 10%.
All other monthly payments: £20.50 phone. Subscriptions: £5.50 Netflix, £8.99 Amazon Prime, £16 Sugar and Sloth stationery box, £11 NHS prescription prepayment, £2.50 Trefoil Guild membership, £2.49 milkman (or orange juice man in my case).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I went to uni for English literature, and then again a few years later for a PGCE. At the time my undergrad tuition was free, because I’m from a single-parent family. I took out the full loan amount for living expenses, which was £3,000 per year. My mum was receiving child maintenance payments from my father of £150 per month, which she passed on to me. For my PGCE I received a government grant to pay my tuition fees and a bursary to pay my living expenses. I took out a student loan of £4,000 but luckily I didn’t need it so I paid it back fully at the end of my course. I haven’t worked in any jobs where I earn enough to pay back my loan, and it’s unlikely I will, so it currently sits at £11,000.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents worked as a supply teacher and a tax man, my mum worked for money for holidays and things like new carpets. We weren’t super rich but we were fairly well off. They split when I was 10, and I remember my mum suddenly having to find full-time work to be able to pay the bills. It was an acrimonious split and my father cancelled all the household direct debits, without informing my mother. The most noticeable for me was the lack of cable TV but he also cancelled the council tax and several other important bills. I remember my mum being really upset and stressed about this, and it was a really scary time for me as a child. The result is that I’m cautious with money, prioritise saving and S and I keep separate finances apart from the joint account.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out for uni at 18, travelled a little, lived in Spain for six months and worked several residential jobs at a holiday camp or charity fundraising, while basing myself at my mum’s house. At 25, after my PGCE, I moved home for a couple of years. I was having a hard time with my mental health and it took quite a while to recover. After a couple of years, I started looking at renting with a friend but she had to move away for work. My mother then sold our childhood home, gave me some money and I was able to buy a very dilapidated one-bedroom flat, which I gutted and made into the pink palace of my dreams.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
When I finally moved into my flat at 27.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I had a weekend job in a health food shop when I was at sixth form college, so from when I was 16 to 18. I used to work in the school holidays, too. I think I got paid about £3 an hour, which I spent on alcopops, going to the cinema and as many shiny accessories and face glitter as my heart desired.
Do you worry about money now?
A little. I’m a fairly low earner and I work part-time. But our living costs are also low and we have good savings. Socially, money is a worry. I’ve definitely had friendships drift because I can’t afford to spend hundreds of pounds on a girls’ holiday.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, I am aware I am hugely privileged to have been given a large sum of money when my mum sold our family home. My sibling and I were given £38,000 each as deposits for houses, on the understanding that this was our inheritance given early. I used mine (combined with my own savings) to buy a flat outright, which meant I could live mortgage-free for a few years. When I met my husband we bought a house together and were able to put down a £50,000 deposit, which means our mortgage payments are low.
