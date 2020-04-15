Money Diary: A Lawyer On 73k At The Very Beginning Of The COVID-19 Panic

Housing costs: £936 for my share including all bills and council tax.

Loan payments: £200 per month to repay a loan and two overdrafts accumulated while with my ex and paying for most of our expenses.

Credit cards: I took out one credit card in 2018 to see me through a brief sabbatical. The max amount of credit is £1,800. Its current balance is £1,100 as I have been making an extra effort to pay more than the minimum payment in the last couple of months after I maxed it out. Minimum payments are otherwise £41.85.

Utilities: Included in rent.

Transportation: Approximately £150 per month, depending on how much I cycle and whether I am catching a train to see either my family or my boyfriend’s family.

Phone bill: £44.55.

Savings? None. As well as my credit card and loan, I have two overdrafts to pay off following debt that my ex and I accumulated when we earned a lot less and we bought a flat and needed furniture etc. We still have the flat, which is where all my savings went in 2017. Thanks to some knotweed it is currently unsellable which is causing me a certain amount of low-level stress and makes me feel like I can’t move forward.

Other: Spotify £14.99.