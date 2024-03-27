Money Diary: A Lawyer In London On £132,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I opened my first bank account as a child with the Co-op Bank and remember

depositing the contents of my piggy bank. I was always aware of money and the

cost of items as we weren’t always well off. As I got older I had conversations with my dad about financial products and we still send each other good high yield savings accounts! When I was very young only my dad worked. My mum had her own business for a while which was fun but didn’t make much money and we felt the pinch. I remember reading The Bed and Breakfast Star by Jacqueline Wilson and being terrified our house was going to be repossessed. Later we became more comfortable, but I was always aware of how strictly my dad budgeted and how he tracked our spending every week by getting the receipts out at the kitchen table and putting them all in his spreadsheet. I was highly motivated to get a good job because I never wanted to feel that insecurity.