I had a tuition loan but agreed with my parents that they would give me an allowance for maintenance and pay my rent. The maintenance loan I would have qualified for would have been very low and it made more sense, in the long term, for my parents to help me while I was at university and not need to help me as much in the future because of the savings I could make from not paying off a maintenance loan at the ridiculous interest rates. I was also at a university where I didn’t have time to do part-time work. I'm aware of how fortunate I am that my parents were able and willing to help me in this way.