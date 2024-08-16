This week: "I am a 28-year-old living in Edinburgh and working in investment. I moved here a few years ago with my partner and we have been loving the change in pace of daily life versus London. I earn well but I am not that motivated by money and not very good at spending or saving wisely. I always feel I should be saving ‘in case something happens’ but also feel frozen when it comes to thinking about how to do this smartly. I splurge on gifts for friends, holidays and new clothes but feel bad about it afterwards. This year work has been manic and I have been travelling back and forth to care for my mum, who has recently had some health struggles — but this week has been nice and normal. I like my job but it is demanding and quite political at times — something I don’t have time for! I'm not sure if it's my forever job as I would like to work abroad one day."