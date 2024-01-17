This week: “I’m a 25-year-old international recruitment officer working at a university and living in London. I’ve lived here all my life, apart from university, and have a really great relationship with my family (although moving out is the long-term goal!). With regards to money, I’m definitely a spender, but I would say I’m sensible with it. I never go beyond my means and will always do little ‘side hustles’ to make a bit of extra money. I also realise the lucky position with being able to save so much and having such little outgoings, so I treat myself at the weekends with days/meals out.

I love to travel also, which has landed me in my job. I’m out of the country approximately 10 weeks a year for a range of activities (fairs and visits) and all trips are fully paid for along with all food and drink. Saying that, the trips are exhausting as it is normally one city or country per day and then travel straight to the next. I do have the option to stay on in a country if possible and I’d have to pay for food and hotels myself."