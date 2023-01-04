Money Diary: An Influencer Manager On 38k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £500 for my half of the mortgage (which includes an overpayment of £130 per month).

Loan payments: We have £1,000 left to pay on a joint credit card. This will be all paid up by February. Z is also paying our kitchen renovation repayments at £119 per month, interest-free over two years, with 18 months to go.

Savings? Most of our savings disappeared when we bought a flat last year and have done various renovations. Now we have combined savings of around £2,000 in investments and £3,000 in an emergency fund between us both.

Pension? I pay 5% per month and my employer matches. I don’t know the value of the total pot currently.

Utilities: Council tax is currently discounted to £125 and power/gas discounted to £50. I pay for both of these and Z pays for other expenses.

All other monthly payments: £15 phone, £31 internet and £14 Spotify (all out of my account). £11 Netflix, £70 various insurances, paid for by Z.