Money Diary: An Influencer Manager On 38k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm 35 years old and live in Edinburgh with my partner and our dog. We drained our savings in 2021 to buy our first home and we have since spent a lot of money renovating it (meaning it’s taking longer to build our emergency fund/general savings back up). For a long time we lived in a cheaper neighbourhood that didn’t have anything other than flats so we’re also probably spending a bit more on our social lives at the moment now that we have nice cafes, pubs and shops on our doorstep."
Occupation: Influencer manager
Industry: Marketing and comms
Age: 35
Location: Edinburgh
Salary: £38,000 + overtime pay (roughly £40k all up).
Paycheque amount: Between £2,300 and £2,500 monthly.
Number of housemates: One: my partner, Z.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500 for my half of the mortgage (which includes an overpayment of £130 per month).
Loan payments: We have £1,000 left to pay on a joint credit card. This will be all paid up by February. Z is also paying our kitchen renovation repayments at £119 per month, interest-free over two years, with 18 months to go.
Savings? Most of our savings disappeared when we bought a flat last year and have done various renovations. Now we have combined savings of around £2,000 in investments and £3,000 in an emergency fund between us both.
Pension? I pay 5% per month and my employer matches. I don’t know the value of the total pot currently.
Utilities: Council tax is currently discounted to £125 and power/gas discounted to £50. I pay for both of these and Z pays for other expenses.
All other monthly payments: £15 phone, £31 internet and £14 Spotify (all out of my account). £11 Netflix, £70 various insurances, paid for by Z.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did a degree in marketing and comms. I had one year paid for by my parents, one year on scholarship and one year through loans. My student loan is all paid off but Z still has theirs.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents were low-income earners but very savvy with how they made their budget work. They taught me to plan ahead and be careful with money but I never got to see them allow themselves a treat or occasionally break the budget.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 18 and have never moved back.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
My parents helped me with a couple of dental bills in my early 20s and paid for one year of uni but otherwise I’ve been financially on my own since then.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked in a corner shop as a teenager so I could have my own money and afford to keep up with my friends.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. I’m definitely worried about our mortgage renewal next year and these crazy interest rates. I have a budget spreadsheet and am always putting aside money for things ahead of time.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
When I was born my parents made a savings account in my name and put money in it every payday, despite not having a lot to spare themselves. Over 18 years this was enough that I was able to buy my first computer and first car without any debt (this was 2005 when these things also cost a lot less). When we bought our home, Z’s parents bought our sofas as a housewarming gift but we came up with the deposit and all other associated costs on our own.