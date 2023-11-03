Money Diary: An HR Manager On £74,000

This week: “I’m a 33-year-old HR manager who recently moved from London to a town in East Sussex. I’m originally from the other side of the planet, and left ten years ago to pursue a career overseas. Eight of those years have been spent in London. Last year, it became apparently that with rising costs and a dog, it was no longer possible for me to find an appropriate place to live in the city, so after obtaining a 100% remote role, I decided to move further afield. I landed in a lovely three-bed bungalow in a seaside town for £500 less per month than my one-bed in London. I have historically lived paycheque to paycheque, with my monthly costs increasing with each promotion. I’m terrible at managing my money but I’m seeking to change that dramatically. I have a dog and a cat who I am terrified might be put in a risky position if I were to lose my job suddenly. My three-year goal is to pay off my debts (partially done), save for an emergency fund, and build towards a house deposit. With my tendency towards impulsive spending and illogical decision-making it might be a struggle, but I’m working hard to imagine a world where I don’t fear rent increases or suddenly being tossed out of my home.”