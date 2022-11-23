Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 27-year-old HR manager living in London. Originally from a small village by the coast, my boyfriend (P) and I moved here in 2019. I lived at home when I was at university so moving to the city was a big deal for me. It’s served me some massive opportunities work-wise and I’m so glad I took the leap. I definitely lack confidence when it comes to meeting new people but I’m actively trying to put myself out there a little bit more.
With regards to money, I’m definitely a bit cautious. I have a good income at this stage in my life (to be honest, I never thought I would be earning this kind of money) and I have a healthy pot of savings, however I reckon I think about money in some way, shape or form every single day. I’m not sure why and it does get exhausting but I'm trying to loosen up a little bit. There are some bigger purchases on my list that I would like to treat myself to at some point in the future but I need to get over the feeling of guilt first."
Occupation: HR manager
Industry: Engineering
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary: £71,000 + 12% bonus
Paycheque amount: £3,645 after tax, NI, pension and student loan.
Number of housemates: One: my boyfriend (P).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £950 rent for my share of our one-bedroom flat. I own a buy-to-let property and the mortgage is £550 (the tenant covers this).
Loan payments: Approx £300 gets deducted from my monthly salary for my student loan.
Savings? £88,700 spread across savings accounts, a stocks and shares ISA, emergency funds and sinking funds.
Pension? I currently contribute 4% but I'm looking to increase this. My employer doubles this. I think I currently have about £30k in it.
Utilities: Bills are included in our rent.
All other monthly payments: My parents still pay for my phone contract (I know this is outrageous but it’s nearly up and I have promised them I’ll be taking it over). £13 bank account fee for travel and phone insurance. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £7.50 Guide Dogs for the Blind, £0.79 Apple storage, £6.99 Netflix.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did an undergraduate degree, paid for through the standard student loan system. As I lived at home, my expenses were very low but I worked through each summer, which helped run my car etc.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Conversations were fairly limited. My parents both worked full-time and very hard, both coming from relatively poor backgrounds. We always had two cars and abroad holidays, these were never extravagant or fancy but great nonetheless. My financial education was limited but I learned a lot through observation. My mum would always make me deposit at least 50% of any birthday or Christmas money that I received.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out after university, aged 24.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
Apart from my phone contract, age 24 when I left home.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
A friend got me a job as an event waitress. I was truly terrible but I had fun and got good tips. I bought some trainers with my first paycheque and I was so thrilled!
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
I don’t worry about money but I do worry about the future and money plays a big part in this.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Roughly £50k from my grandparents, £15k from my parents and I get a tiny monthly surplus from my BTL property (this goes straight into an emergency fund should something need doing to the house). I am fully aware that this is a huge sum to be given and really do appreciate it. I saved my house deposit (roughly £30k) by myself as I felt like I wanted it to be earned.