With regards to money, I’m definitely a bit cautious. I have a good income at this stage in my life (to be honest, I never thought I would be earning this kind of money) and I have a healthy pot of savings, however I reckon I think about money in some way, shape or form every single day. I’m not sure why and it does get exhausting but I'm trying to loosen up a little bit. There are some bigger purchases on my list that I would like to treat myself to at some point in the future but I need to get over the feeling of guilt first."



Occupation: HR manager

Industry: Engineering

Age: 27

Location: London

Salary: £71,000 + 12% bonus

Paycheque amount: £3,645 after tax, NI, pension and student loan.

Number of housemates: One: my boyfriend (P).

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £950 rent for my share of our one-bedroom flat. I own a buy-to-let property and the mortgage is £550 (the tenant covers this).

Loan payments: Approx £300 gets deducted from my monthly salary for my student loan.

Savings? £88,700 spread across savings accounts, a stocks and shares ISA, emergency funds and sinking funds.

Pension? I currently contribute 4% but I'm looking to increase this. My employer doubles this. I think I currently have about £30k in it.

Utilities: Bills are included in our rent.

All other monthly payments: My parents still pay for my phone contract (I know this is outrageous but it’s nearly up and I have promised them I’ll be taking it over). £13 bank account fee for travel and phone insurance. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £7.50 Guide Dogs for the Blind, £0.79 Apple storage, £6.99 Netflix.