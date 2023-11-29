Money Diary: An HR Manager In Brighton On £50,000

This week: “I’m a 32-year-old single mother working in HR in Brighton. I’ve been with my current company for eight years and undertook a HR qualification with it after I had my second child. My day-to-day work is variable — sometimes I find myself doing something like IT support — but this suits me as I prefer being busy and enjoy learning new things. I met my ex-husband at the start of my career, when he earned double my salary, but we’ve always split everything completely fairly and supported each other. He showed me the importance of building a good credit rating as I was completely terrified of debt and credit cards before I met him, although maybe that’s gone too far the other way now! We separated earlier this year, but we are co-parenting our two children 50:50 and I’m pretty proud of us for making it work and staying friends (so far). However, this has had a massive impact on my finances, as I now have the sole financial responsibility of running a family home in an expensive area. As a couple, we worked really hard to climb the property ladder to enable us to buy our (small) three bed terraced house, so I really want to try and make it work if I can. I do often think about moving out of town to fulfil my dreams of off-street parking and a second bathroom (and perhaps not such a huge mortgage), but I love where I live and right now, it’s still worth it.”