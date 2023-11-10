Money Diary: An HR Advisor On £27,000

Housing costs: £900 for my half of a flat. I moved out after the breakup, so this is a temporary sublet.

Loan payments: £0 as I don’t earn enough.

Savings? £1,000 for driving lessons, £2,000 rainy day fund, £5,000 emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, £6,000 in a cash ISA, £22,000 in easy access for upcoming flat purchase expenses, £22,000 in my LISA, £27,000 in my stocks and shares ISA and £15,000 in another high-yield savings account. I’m currently at the point where I’ll have to pay tax on the interest I earn, so I need to take a look at this and put more money in ISAs and so on.

Pension? From my previous job I have about £30,000. Currently, I pay 6.5% and my employer pays 19%. The joys of the public sector!

Utilities: My share of bills are £35 electricity, £30 gas, £15 wi-fi, £45 council tax, £20 water.

All other monthly payments: £12 phone.

Subscriptions: £11 Netflix and £11 Spotify. £0.79 iCloud storage.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I went to university and did a three-year undergraduate degree. I was awarded the highest maintenance loan which covered my rent and living expenses. I took out a maintenance loan in my first and third year. In my second year, my aunt gave me £1,000 a month to cover rent and bills; the idea behind this was to reduce my total student debt when I graduated. I’m very grateful to have family members willing to support me but I’m not sure it was worth it as I probably won’t even pay the interest off. I worked in a bar during my first year and then nannied during second and third year to give me some extra spending money.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

When I was younger, my parents never really mentioned money and I never really thought about our financial circumstances. As I became a teenager, they began to discuss money and educate me about investing and different products like savings accounts and ISAs. I think I have a pretty healthy attitude towards money now but I’m also beginning to develop my own views and opinions outside of my family’s influence.