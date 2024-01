Money Diary: A Healthcare Programme Manager On £45,879

This week: “I’m a 32-year-old wife, mother and programme manager living in Manchester. I worked in the charity sector following my undergraduate degree, however, after my mum died in my mid 20s I had a career change, undertaking a graduate scheme in the NHS. I’m really passionate about what I do and while I’m not in any rush to climb the career ladder , I do want to progress to make sure I’m having a positive impact on others. I’m conscious about achieving this while still giving my daughter everything she could ever need (while not spoiling her!). I love my life and I feel so lucky to have bought a home in a lovely area. However, I do still think and worry about finances quite a lot, especially as the cost of living and extortionate nursery fees rise every month. I think overall I’m sensible about finances. I’m definitely not a risk taker and I’m very aware how easy it would be to lose everything if something unexpected happen, but I do definitely still treat myself. I think I have a reasonable balance and actually one that I’m sure a lot of people would love to have.”