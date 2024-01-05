Money Diary: A Healthcare Programme Manager On £45,879

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

We didn’t live in a great area and the schools didn’t have a good reputation so my mum pushed for me to go to a (free) grammar school even though it was an hour away. I did really well and went on to do both an undergraduate and eventually a master’s degree but, unlike me, most children who get the opportunity to go are already from a privileged background so it maintains that gap in society which I don’t feel comfortable with. For my undergraduate degree, I was eligible for the maximum student loans and grants available — which just about covered all of my tuition and living costs — but I also worked part time the whole way though uni to pay for any extras. My master’s degree was funded through work which I’m so grateful for and I did it part time over two years while working full time.