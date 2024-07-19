Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a 28-year-old, single NHS professional living in Greater London. I moved to London about three years ago as I wanted to move out and live with my sister, who was already in the city. We are currently renting together but we are saving up to hopefully get on the property ladder in the next few years. We both bring in a similar wage and split all household expenses. I work as a health and wellbeing link worker, which consists of supporting patients alongside their GP to ensure a more holistic approach to their care. I work with patients on a wide range of issues and every day is different but a lot of my consultations are on the phone, which allows me to work
from home or clinic. I try to be sensible with my money and save as much as I can but I am trying to learn to treat myself a bit more. I enjoy travelling and spending time with my friends and family so spending a bit more money on the weekend is normal for me (and probably most people!)."
Occupation: Health and wellbeing link worker
Industry: NHS
Age: 28
Location: Greater London
Salary: £32,500
Paycheque amount: £2,150
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I live with my sister and we split the housing costs equally. I pay £750 for rent.
Savings? £27,000 across a stocks and shares, Help to Buy ISA and a basic savings account.
Pension? £100 into my pension, which my employer tops up by 5%.
Loan payments: £70 towards student loan, which comes out of my paycheque.
Utilities: £105 council tax, £60 heat and electric, £23 water and £15 wi-fi.
All other monthly expenses: £21 gym membership, £36 phone bill. Subscriptions: £10 Spotify, £2.99 iCloud storage.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes! As the eldest daughter of immigrant parents, I was always encouraged to apply for higher education as they felt it would set an example to my younger siblings and provide me with an opportunity to earn a decent living. I ended up getting a bachelor's degree in psychology, which I loved studying. My tuition was paid through the Student Loans Company. I also received the full student maintenance grant and loan, which helped me pay my living costs for the three years I was at uni.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents did not usually talk to me about money (unless it was my mother complaining about my father's financial habits). Any conversations to do with money that I overheard as a child were usually very negative conversations and therefore I did not even broach the subject.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at 16 as a waitress. I hated it! I quickly realised it wasn't for me and applied for a sales assistant job at a high street jewellery store. I really loved this job and it allowed me to earn money to spend on things like clothes, days out with friends, stationery etc. I was there for a total of six years and earned about £8 per hour.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Money was always a touchy subject in our household. My father was lucky and started a business which did very well but then he lost most of it due to poor financial decisions. This definitely caused a lot of friction in my parents' relationship as they had different attitudes towards spending and saving. My dad was a massive spender and my mum was always trying to save what she could. As a child, I was always stressed when the topic of money came up and this has 100% shaped the way I see finances now. I plan, budget and save as much as I can and I tend to be quite frugal (which has its ups and downs). I am working on feeling less guilty when I go out of my budget to occasionally treat myself to something nice, like a massage or a solo date in the city.
Do you worry about money now?
I worry about unexpected or outgoing bills that are not factored into my monthly budget. I recently had to pay for two fillings at the dentist, which cost me £300 — I was stressed! I had to remind myself that it wasn't catastrophic and wouldn't lead to financial ruin... But not being in control and not being able to plan for these things does worry me. It did also make me realise I should probably look into some kind of health insurance, just for that further safety net. Other than this, I am confident in my budgeting and saving and if I stick with these habits, hopefully I will continue feeling safe with my finances.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I started my first job at 16, I started contributing small amounts (about £100-£150) to my parents to help with food and rent. When I returned home after graduating and started my first full-time job at 22, I started covering all my expenses (rent, food, car, bills). I moved out in 2021 with my sister and again, I am completely financially responsible for myself. My only safety net is my savings at the moment, however I am looking into income insurance as an option.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
None.
