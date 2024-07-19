This week: "I am a 28-year-old, single NHS professional living in Greater London. I moved to London about three years ago as I wanted to move out and live with my sister, who was already in the city. We are currently renting together but we are saving up to hopefully get on the property ladder in the next few years. We both bring in a similar wage and split all household expenses. I work as a health and wellbeing link worker, which consists of supporting patients alongside their GP to ensure a more holistic approach to their care. I work with patients on a wide range of issues and every day is different but a lot of my consultations are on the phone, which allows me to work

from home or clinic. I try to be sensible with my money and save as much as I can but I am trying to learn to treat myself a bit more. I enjoy travelling and spending time with my friends and family so spending a bit more money on the weekend is normal for me (and probably most people!)."