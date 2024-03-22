Money Diary: A Head Of Marketing On £60,000

This week: “I’m a 28-year-old based in Manchester, working in marketing for a tech company. I work hybrid, some days working from home and some days I go in the office. I love being active, socialising with friends (which normally includes coffee and brunch at a cute café or vibey independent restaurant) and sprucing up my apartment — since I live on my own! My costs fluctuate quite a bit depending on how much I go out (and how much social battery I have) and if there’s anything I need for the flat in terms of furniture and homewares. I like to go to the gym or do a workout class in the morning, at least five days a week if possible. Living on my own means bills are higher, so I try to keep my costs down by cooking my own lunches and dinners as much as I can — with a balance of socialising, too.”