Money Diary: A Head Of Marketing On £60,000

This week: “I’m a 28-year-old based in Manchester, working in marketing for a tech company. I work hybrid, some days working from home and some days I go in the office. I love being active, socialising with friends (which normally includes coffee and brunch at a cute café or vibey independent restaurant) and sprucing up my apartment — since I live on my own! My costs fluctuate quite a bit depending on how much I go out (and how much social battery I have) and if there’s anything I need for the flat in terms of furniture and homewares. I like to go to the gym or do a workout class in the morning, at least five days a week if possible. Living on my own means bills are higher, so I try to keep my costs down by cooking my own lunches and dinners as much as I can — with a balance of socialising, too.”
Occupation: Head of marketing
Industry: Tech
Age: 28
Location: Manchester
Salary: £60,000 per year
Paycheque Amount: £3,683
Number of housemates: 0, I live on my own in a flat.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs : £900 rent
Loan payments: None
Savings?: £1,000
Pension? Around 3% currently.
Utilities: £380 for wifi, electricity, water and council tax.
All other monthly payments: £68 phone bill, £100 for workout classes/gym. Subscriptions: £50 for Netflix, Spotify and other streamers. £100 for workout classes/gym.
Did you participate in any form of higher education?
I did a bachelor’s degree and I paid for it outright while working part time.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Conversations were mostly around the need to save money, as we didn’t have much disposable income. It wasn’t necessarily talked about with a scarcity mindset, but more about being mindful and not purchasing things that weren’t essential — or wouldn’t bring a huge amount of joy. Generally the attitude towards money was positive, and that the future was bright, but it was essential to not get into any big loans. I remember clearly that my family taught me to always pay my credit card bills on time — if anything, pay it early so you don’t get penalised.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
At 19.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
Technically when I got my first job, so around 17/18, but my family helped with the university tuition, so I’d say 21. No one else covers any aspects of my financial life now.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked at a retail clothing store. I loved fashion and still do, and it felt like the perfect job for me to do what I love and meet friends, as everyone there was also working part time. I also liked the hours more than bar hours, as I prefer to work morning and afternoon shifts.
Do you worry about money now?
I do, but not constantly. I just try to be more mindful of spending so I don’t need to stress about it too much.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
None, never.
