Money Diary: A GP On £67,000

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old living in Wiltshire. I moved here two years ago when I purchased a house with my then boyfriend, now husband, D. This was a big move and we knew almost no one in our immediate area so it has taken some adjusting but I now feel really settled here. D is also a doctor and there is uncertainty about the location of his next job as he will be applying for higher specialty training. This is one of the major downsides of medical training — the constant moving and uncertainty can be a nightmare if you are in a couple, and it also becomes very expensive. I recently qualified as a GP, which was a huge personal achievement and the culmination of 10 years studying/working/taking endless exams. My income has had a boost as a result, which is very welcome as it has been an expensive few years with a house purchase and a wedding. I work three (long) days a week at a lovely local practice, which equates to 32 hours. I am trying to increase my income further with some self-employed work on my days off so we can build up our savings pot and this has introduced me to the joys of self-assessment tax returns. Work can be quite intense and all-consuming at times and D is away for work a lot so I try hard to build in time for fun social activities during the week."