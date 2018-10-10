Money Diary: A New Student In Nottingham At Freshers' Week

Housing costs: £160/week, however I made an agreement with my parents that if they paid my rent I would be self-sufficient as far as possible in every other aspect of living.

Loan payments: None yet.

Utilities: Included in the rent.

Transportation: As I’m new to Nottingham I’m still trying to figure out my average costs, but I’m looking to purchase a student MANGO card, which is £235 for the academic year.

Phone bill: £0, paid for by parents under a family contract. If I go over my data allowance I transfer the amount to my dad.

Savings? Around £150 for emergency use. When I get a job, I hope to save the majority of my wage for travelling over summer.

Other: £15 family Spotify plan, which I pay for monthly via direct debit. My dad, mum and brother all sync their accounts to this plan as well. £3.50 bank account upgrade from Standard Saver to Club Lloyds, which is waived each month if I have over £1,500 deposited into my bank account. Club Lloyds gives me a free magazine subscription as well as other perks, so practically pays for itself. I’m currently on a six-month free student trial for Amazon Prime and TV, and use a family Netflix account.