Money Diary: A New Student In Nottingham At Freshers' Week

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a brand new, first-year university student in her very first week at university or, as it's better known... Freshers' Week.
"I’ve just moved from my family home in Shropshire to a studio flat in private halls in Nottingham to begin my studies. I receive the minimum maintenance loan from Student Finance, and will be looking to get a part-time job in a few weeks after I’ve settled in, to help with living costs."
Industry: Student in Nottingham
Age: 18
Location: Nottingham
Salary: £0. Student Maintenance Loan: £4,054/year
Paycheque amount: £1,337.82/term (£121.62/week for this term)
Number of housemates: 0. Studio apartment in a building with 123 other students
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £160/week, however I made an agreement with my parents that if they paid my rent I would be self-sufficient as far as possible in every other aspect of living.
Loan payments: None yet.
Utilities: Included in the rent.
Transportation: As I’m new to Nottingham I’m still trying to figure out my average costs, but I’m looking to purchase a student MANGO card, which is £235 for the academic year.
Phone bill: £0, paid for by parents under a family contract. If I go over my data allowance I transfer the amount to my dad.
Savings? Around £150 for emergency use. When I get a job, I hope to save the majority of my wage for travelling over summer.
Other: £15 family Spotify plan, which I pay for monthly via direct debit. My dad, mum and brother all sync their accounts to this plan as well. £3.50 bank account upgrade from Standard Saver to Club Lloyds, which is waived each month if I have over £1,500 deposited into my bank account. Club Lloyds gives me a free magazine subscription as well as other perks, so practically pays for itself. I’m currently on a six-month free student trial for Amazon Prime and TV, and use a family Netflix account.
