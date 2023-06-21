Money Diary: A Freelance Writer On 40k

I think my upbringing gave very conflicted views about money, which has definitely affected my relationship with it. My mum came from a very well-to-do family who lost everything so she was incredibly frugal and hammered home this idea that money was scarce, which definitely had a negative effect on my relationship with it in later years. Conversely, my dad was self-made from an incredibly poor, working-class background and was far more generous. This schism has definitely shaped my attitude to finances and there was very little actual financial education beyond this sentiment. We definitely had very little money when my parents first had me as they were quite young and newly qualified teachers. Later, however, my dad became one of the highest paid lecturers in the region and housing was included so it became wall-to-wall world travel during the school holidays and very decadent Christmases with disposable income. This changed in my teenage years after he had a health crisis so although we were always comfortable, it was back to the general scarcity mentality.