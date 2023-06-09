Money Diary: A Freelance Drama Facilitator On 14.5k

Housing costs: £1,100 rent for a two-bedroom house (I pay £350).

Loan payments: £170 for a loan that I took out to start a business with a friend. Long story short, the business never got off the ground and I no longer speak to that friend.

Pension? I do not currently pay into a pension. I have had a few PAYE jobs in the past so I think I might have some random pension pots with not much in.

Savings? I opened a Help To Buy ISA just before they stopped offering them, which still has £0 in it, and I have a Monzo pot with my round-ups, which is currently on £26.26.

Utilities: I pay the £194.85 council tax bill. My boyfriend pays gas, electric, water, internet and TV, which before this year was roughly equal but now I think he pays about £250 for all those things.

All other monthly payments: I pay £58 for my phone and £25.11 car insurance and roadside assistance. Then from our joint account we pay £450 nursery fees, £20 Junior ISA for our daughter. Car tax and TV licence we pay annually. Subscriptions: £7.99 Audible, £10.99 Netflix.