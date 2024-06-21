Housing costs: Our mortgage is £1,380 and we each pay half. We both pay £1,000 into our joint account monthly to cover the mortgage, electricity, council tax, water, internet, sofa finance (on 0% interest) and any other expenses that come up.

Loan payments: I’ve got a student loan which I pay around 9% on any earnings over a certain amount when I do my tax return. I save money for tax and student loan from each invoice.

Pension? I pulled all but one of my pensions from my previous jobs together into one and there’s about £7.5k in there. If I have some extra cash I’ll contribute, but it’s not high on the priority list right now. I’ve got another pension somewhere but not sure how much is in there.

Savings? £3,000 in my personal savings account, plus about £800 excess in the joint account that technically counts. I wiped out my savings when we bought the house. Shortly after, my health got worse and the market dipped so work has been slow enough that I’ve just about made enough to cover the bills and not save much on top.

Utilities: £30 water, £54 internet and TV, £130 electric, £128 council tax (this all comes out of the joint account).

All other monthly payments: £11 house insurance, £23 pet insurance (joint account again). £8 phone, £100 private health insurance. I’ve also got two 0% credit cards that I’m gradually paying off (most of the balance is from over five years ago when I had no money) — the minimum payments each month usually come to about £150. Subscriptions: £7.99 Xbox Game Pass, £9.99 Kindle Unlimited, £9.99 Apple storage (paid individually); £17.75 for my half of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.