Money Diary: A Food Product Development Manager On £51,000

This week: “I’m a 31-year-old food product development manager living in Hertfordshire with my other half and dog. I moved straight here for work after graduating and we’ve been in this house for three years now (we bought during COVID when the mortgage rates were super low). I work both in the office and at home whereas my other half is full time working from home. With regards to money, I would say I am more of a saver than a spender and I’m not overly frivolous with money. However, generally if I want something I will buy it as I work hard to be able to be comfortable with money.”