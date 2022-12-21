Money Diary: A Food Buyer On 32k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £465 for my half of the rent (this will only be £350 when we move into our new house).

Loan payments: My student loan is taken out of my paycheque and is around £90.

Savings? £5k across Starling pots (saving for our wedding next year) and a stocks and shares ISA. We did have £30k in joint savings, which we put into our house deposit.

Pension? Yes, around £150 a month out of my pay and my employer pays double on top of that. I also have a private pension with Moneybox, which is a combination of my pension pots from other jobs. I top this up when I have some extra money, feel the doom of retirement and wonder if I’m doing enough.

Utilities: £62.50 into our bills pot for energy and water. £67.50 my half of council tax. We pay our other bills quarterly.

All other monthly payments: £8 phone bill (cheap Black Friday SIM-only deal), £7.50 phone insurance. Subscriptions: £5 Beauty Pie membership, £14.99 Soul Sanctuary yoga membership, £3.50 Google photos/Apple storage, £6.80 Ohne tampons, £16.99 Spotify, £9 for my half of Nespresso, £15 for Wild deodorant every three months.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?