Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Student On 8.4k Who Just Bought A House In Leeds

Housing costs: £276 for my half of the mortgage.

Utilities: Council tax £55 (which includes my student discount), energy £35, water £17, house insurance £10, broadband and TV £18, TV licence £8, life insurance £20. A and I each put £600 a month into our joint account to cover all of the above plus a £200 budget for groceries, and the rest goes to a 'house pot' to pay for things like paint and doorknobs now, and new flooring and windows later down the line.

Loan payments: £125 to credit cards. I’m still paying off some bad decisions, but also stuck my annual car insurance and new sofa on the credit card to pay off monthly. It’s interest-free and I pay more than the minimum each month.

Transportation: Around £30 petrol per month, plus £30 per semester for my parking permit (rented from another student). Also car tax £12.21, breakdown cover £6.12, and £30 a month saved to cover my MOT and service each year.

Phone bill: £37

Savings? Basically wiped out by house and furniture buying but I have about £1,000, which I’m eating away at to top up my low income, £500 saved for a holiday, plus my £1,200 emergency fund.

Other: Spotify £4.99, gym £20, mattress on finance £34.49, Netflix £5.99.