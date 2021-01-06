Money Diary: A Finance Officer & Lash Technician On 26k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am lucky enough to have landed my dream job just before the start of the pandemic and am grateful to have such a great job and team. I currently work full-time in a school as a finance officer and on the weekends as a freelance eyelash technician / beautician, while developing my cosmetics company I started a year ago, and my new finance blog. I started this to help young people become financially aware and financially literate, having struggled myself for years and made many silly mistakes.
Having recently moved out of my parents' house, living on my own has taught me a lot more about money and budgeting than I thought it would. I live on my own and am single so it can be a bit lonely at times – especially during this pandemic with all these changing rules. I suffer from various things including IBS, endometriosis and anxiety, which can make my days hard.
I am also distance studying for AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) Level 2. This past year I have really fallen in love with all things finance and it is my passion and dream to provide resources and tools to aid people – young and old – so they can learn about finances and manage their money effectively. I don't want anyone to make the same mistakes I made growing up!"
Industry: Finance
Age: 24
Location: South London
Salary: £26k p/a. Extras from doing lashes and beauty treatments go back into buying resources for that so I do not take any extra money from that yet.
Paycheque amount: £1,700
Monthly Expenses
Rent: £650
Utilities: £250
Transport: £60-£80
Phone bill: £65
Savings? £90 in a Moneybox stocks and shares ISA, £40 in a Plum account – I recently started using this app and it takes money from your account weekly. £600 in a standard NatWest savings account. £500 in various Monzo pots. I am working on increasing my savings!
Loan payments: £140 p/m debt management plan. A year ago I consolidated all my credit cards into a debt management plan and pay this off monthly. £300 loan payment – I do not have a student loan but two years ago I took out a loan which I am currently paying off.
Other: Netflix, Now TV, Spotify and Amazon Prime (paid yearly).
