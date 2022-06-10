Money Diary: A Film & TV Freelancer On 40k

This week: "I’m a 32-year-old working as a freelancer in film and TV production. I have recently moved to the northwest of England after 17 years in London. The move was expensive: I paid six months upfront to secure an in-demand rental property, had to buy items like a dishwasher and washing machine that I didn’t previously own, paid movers to pack up and drive all my furniture and had to buy a new car at the same time. On the plus side, my lifestyle is much cheaper up here (my rent is almost half what I was paying in London, for a much bigger flat) and for the first time in my life I feel like there is the potential to buy my own house and generally save more money for the future. I have a boyfriend but we don’t want to live together at any point. I want to live alone and don’t like the idea of being financially entwined with anyone.