Money Diary: A 31-Year-Old Metalworker In Edinburgh On 28k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a newly minted university metalwork technician. After years of getting used to my old workshop and feeling pretty comfortable there, I’ve just moved to a new part of the university and have new things to learn – it’s a bit daunting! I’m definitely feeling a bit of imposter syndrome but trying to work through it and learn as much as I can this summer before the start of term hits.
I live with my boyfriend J in southwest Edinburgh near the canal. We bought our flat five years ago and it’s been amazing but we’re starting to feel a bit cramped (I dream of a garden, and a kitchen with a window), so our longish-term plan is to move out to East Lothian. We’re hoping to save about £10k before then to finance the move, and think that’ll take about two years. In the meantime, I’m trying to balance saving with enjoying living in the city and seeing my friends, as well as getting out at the weekends to various parts of Scotland."
Industry: Metalwork/Education
Age: 31
Location: Edinburgh
Salary: £27,830
Paycheque amount: £1,689
Number of housemates: 1 boyfriend (J)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £514.03, council tax £153, both split between two.
Loan payments: Student loan (comes straight from my paycheque) £43ish.
Utilities: Gas £19.45, electricity £65 (split).
Transportation: Car insurance £58.02 (split), no other regular costs as I cycle or walk to and from work.
Phone bill: £17.42
Savings? I try to put away between £200-£300 per month, depending on other expenses.
Other: TV licence £11.50, Home insurance £34.98, Spotify £14.99, Netflix £5.99 (all split).
