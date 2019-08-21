Money Diary: A Local At Edinburgh Festival On 31k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a digital marketer living in Edinburgh with my partner of 12 years. We moved here four years ago and it’s easily our favourite place we’ve ever lived. From July to September every year Edinburgh is home to a series of festivals, my favourite being the Fringe – one of the biggest and most famous arts festivals in the world. We always try to go to as many shows as we can, while maintaining our patience and sanity among the crowds. This year we’ve just got back from our summer holiday and have a few extra days of annual leave we’re using for the Fringe."
Industry: Digital marketing
Age: 32
Location: Edinburgh
Salary: £31k
Paycheque amount: £1,926
Number of housemates: One – my partner T
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £650 rent for a one-bedroom (I split this £450/£200 with T but he pays for more of our travel/social lives).
Loan payments: £0
Utilities: Power and gas £35, council tax £112, internet £33 (I pay for these from my account and T pays for Amazon Prime £8, Netflix £8, Spotify £15, Gin Club £40 and more of our social lives). We are likely to cancel our Amazon Prime next month as we’re trying to support local/small brands more.
Transportation: Bus card £57
Phone bill: £20
Savings? Usually around £300 each month, some into a Help to Buy ISA and some into general savings. Anything extra usually gets spent on something travel-related. T saves around £300 per month also.
Other: Pact coffee subscription £15 for work, insurance £8, at-home hairdresser £50 (on average).
