Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Doctor On 47k Redeployed For COVID-19

Housing costs: £750

Loan payments: No student loan. University is pretty much free where I’m from and my parents/ very part-time job helped with living costs. I have just paid off my bike via the cycle to work scheme, which cost about £50 per month. I have an American Express credit card which I pay off by standing order (in full) every month.

Utilities: £10 for internet, £30ish council tax, £20 electricity, £10 water (approx).

Transportation: £200 per month on the Tube and buses. We rotate from hospital to hospital during our training – I cycle to the nearby ones but this one is reeeeally far away. I’m not completely sold on living in a city and this doesn’t help. Also, my partner lives overseas so I pay for flights to see him every few months, probably averaging about £1,200 per year. Long distance is expensive! We have no upcoming trips due to the current pandemic so I won’t include flights this week.

Phone bill: £20 per month, which includes Spotify premium. I haggled it down from £24!

Savings? From putting away money every month (£550 per month atm), taking on extra shifts and selling my car, I have just over £20,000 in a stocks and shares ISA (which was worth a good bit more a few weeks ago). I’m hoping to buy a house in the near future so fingers crossed it picks up a bit! I plan to swap this money to a less risky option once the pandemic is over.

Medical training expenses: We pay for a number of our training costs out of pocket, which we can claim tax back on. These include: medical council fees (£153 this year), medical association (a few £10s per month), royal college fees (£280 this year), exams (£340 this year) etc.