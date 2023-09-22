Housing costs: £950 for my half of the rent.

Loan payments: I pay £357 Plan 2 student loan for my undergraduate degree and £270 for my postgraduate degree loan (deducted from my salary gross of tax). I also pay £360 for a zero-interest credit card which I used to pay my law school fees before I qualified as a solicitor. The balance is around £10,000. I intend to pay this off in its entirety before interest begins to accrue in March 2024. Whilst no interest is currently payable, I have kept the money to pay this in a high yield savings account where I earn monthly interest as it just makes more sense.

Savings?: £10,785.

Pension?: I have a pension and pay 3% of my salary in to it. My employer contributes 4%.

Utilities: Roughly £250 per month for my share of the electricity, wi-fi and council tax bills. Our flat came with private parking which we do not use as we commute everywhere in London. Our landlord gave us free rein when we moved in to either use the parking space or rent it out. This provides us with income of £200 per month which we use to offset against our bill payments.

All other monthly payments: £70 mobile phone. Subscriptions: £69 for ClassPass, £10.99 for Netflix, £13 for my Peloton (digital only), £5.99 for Apple Music and £8.99 for my Apple storage.