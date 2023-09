Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I'm a 27-year-old family law solicitor living and working in London. I grew up in London, moved away for university and returned for my legal studies. My boyfriend and I moved into a flat together after my postgraduate studies and we both work in the City. My work is intense, but I really enjoy supporting people through their divorce and other family matters. In regards to my financial situation: I racked up credit card debt working in retail whilst studying, partially because I was an over spender and partly because I needed to meet my needs whilst on low/no income at times. I paid that off in the pandemic, qualified as a solicitor and then started earning a good salary. I come from a divorced family and parents who have had their own financial difficulties and also one of my siblings is a low earner with chronic health issues so I tend to supplement their lifestyle in lots of ways. I’ve waded through self-funding my studies to qualify as a solicitor and took out maximum student loans etc. I like to think I’ve now found a good balance between saving and spending. I am naturally a spender but I've had to learn about financial discipline and budgeting as I've gone along. My partner earns much more than me, and we are very fortunate but I track everything we spend and keeping a vague eye on my savings goals is important to me."