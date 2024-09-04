This week: "I’m 37 years old and living in Edinburgh with my husband and dog. We’re about to go through our third round of IVF via the NHS, which was a hard decision to make after two failed rounds but we want to live without regret so we’re giving it one last go. In many ways it feels like we’re doing this round to confirm my infertility and close the door, rather than being filled with hope for a miracle, but we won’t know until we know. In terms of spending, we put £1,500 into a joint account each month and this covers travel, social lives, date nights and miscellaneous expenses like haircuts, acupuncture, therapy, presents, etc. All spending in this diary is on the joint account."