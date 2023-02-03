Money Diary: A Digital Marketing Manager On 30k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old digital marketing manager living in Bristol. I’ve lived here for almost five years now after moving here for my master's and then loving it so much I stayed. At first I lived with a fellow postgrad student and then eventually moved in with my boyfriend and another friend. We finally moved into our own flat a year ago. We still don’t own a flat and probably won’t for a while but we love the place we live in and it’s super central. My partner is training to become an actor, alongside some part-time marketing work, so has just moved to Cardiff to do a 12-month master's there. While he’s training I’m staying in the flat we started renting together. Thanks to a recent pay rise, I can stay at least for a few months to see how badly it dents my bank account!