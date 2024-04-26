Money Diary: Digital Marketing Advisor On £33,000

This week: “I’m a 24-year-old marketing advisor, living in Essex. After saving throughout the pandemic, my boyfriend M and I bought our first house in 2021. We did this together, without any help from our families. Apart from our mortgage, neither of us have any debt, so after we have paid our utilities and mortgage, our disposable income is left to do whatever we would like with. We both work from home, so often head to coffee shops to get out of the house.

I’m trying to build a better attitude towards my finances, and I’m researching ways to invest, like better saving account options, and on decreasing my impulsive spending.”