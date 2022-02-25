Money Diary: A Digital Marketing Account Manager On 37k

Occupation: Account manager

Industry: Digital marketing

Age: 27

Location: London

Salary: £37,000 + bonus

Paycheque amount: £2,325

Number of housemates: One lovely boyfriend

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £856 rent. We value living in a good environment (spacious, modern) as it helps us push ourselves professionally. Also, we decided to spend more on rent to live closer to work and avoid public transport.

Loan payments: None.

Pension? I have a workplace pension. I contribute 5% of my salary and my employer contributes 3%.

Savings? About £5k for emergencies and £20k in an S&S ISA. My savings goal is to hit £500 per month and top it up with my bonus payments.

Utilities: £11.50 broadband, approx £160 per month for council tax, gas, electric and water.

All other monthly payments: £10 SIM only phone contract. Subscriptions: £4 Netflix (split with my brother), £7 Spotify, £1.59 Google storage.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I was lucky enough to be able to go to university without taking a student loan. My parents paid for my education and living costs, though I did work part-time to make some money for non-essential expenses.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?