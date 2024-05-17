Money Diary: A Design Coordinator On £39,300

Do you worry about money now?

I do and I don’t worry about money. I have a comfortable salary and can save a fair bit of it (around 40% in the past). My savings rate took a stab when my relationship changed into a long-distance one, as now I travel frequently abroad to see my boyfriend. I absolutely don’t mind spending that money as I'm still saving quite a lot (around 20%). My biggest worry though is my parents. I’m the only child and I emigrated, so somehow I’ll have to take care of them when they’re older. I’m very grateful for how they raised me and who I have become thanks to them, so I’m trying to pay for their holidays and other pleasures as much as possible. It’s not a massive problem for me, but on the other hand, that is money that I could spend on my house deposit. I’m planning to buy a house with my boyfriend in the next two years, so that’s another piece of the puzzle, and in the long term, I need to be able to buy a house that will also have a space for my parents — if they like it here. If not, I will have to find them high-quality supported homes in my home country. I’m kind of torn between making their life better now versus saving money to make my life better, but I think I have a good balance.