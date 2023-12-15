Money Diary: A Database Assistant In Edinburgh On £28,000

This week: “I’ve just turned 27, I’m single and working for a university in a database management role. I’ve worked here since January, having worked in the charity sector prior to this since graduating. I’m about to buy my first flat (with a very generous gifted deposit from my parents), but I’m currently renting with a flatmate. I used to be terrible with money throughout my early-to-mid 20s — too much partying and not enough checking my bank account! It’s totally at odds with how I was as a child, as I used to save all my birthday and Christmas money in my piggy bank and not spend any of it. I decided to quit drinking about a year ago (after thinking about it for a long while) which has had a hugely positive impact on me in every way — emotional, physical and of course financial. Through this I’ve rediscovered my love of saving and budgeting, and I’m much better with money now. I’ve never been in a serious relationship which does worry me a bit as I get older, as I would like to settle down eventually, but I have a good group of friends and I’m pretty happy the way I am. I’m quite independent and don’t really like the thought of being financially dependent on a partner. I love the idea of having my own place, and I’m really looking forward to this next stage of my life.”