Money Diary: A Data Analyst In The West Midlands On 31k

This week: "I'm a 25-year-old data analyst based in the West Midlands. I grew up here and then moved to London for uni. When my university course ended, my relationship did too so I ended up moving back home and taking an admin job here. This was supposed to be temporary but three years later I'm still here, though luckily my job has evolved. About six months into the role I changed to an analyst position based in the UK, which I did for about two years, then six months ago an analyst position came up at head office based in France, which came with a decent (and much-needed) salary increase. I’ve definitely got a lot better with money in recent months and for the first time in my life I actually regularly put money into my savings account, which has helped me not to get into further debt when unexpected expenses crop up. I do have to give credit to my boyfriend as he forced me to look properly at my finances and start to make a plan for the future. It is definitely difficult not to feel shame when looking at my debt but I have to remind myself that there is no easy fix and it will take time to get myself into a better financial position."



Occupation: Data analyst

Industry: Logistics

Age: 25

Location: West Midlands

Salary: £31,200

Paycheque amount: £1,988.36

Number of housemates: Three: both parents and one younger brother. I split my time between my family home and my boyfriend T's house (he also lives with his parents).

Pronouns: She/her