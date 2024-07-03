Money Diary: A Data Analyst In Edinburgh On £30,000

Do you worry about money now?

I do sometimes worry about money, especially due to earning a lot less than most of my friends, my recent job uncertainty and not being able to work in the past due to long-term illness. However, I am also very aware of how privileged I am and that it seems quite silly to be worried when I’ve been so fortunate. I’m determined to be financially responsible and make smart choices — I have a spreadsheet tracker of my monthly budget and try to stick to the 50/30/20 budget rule (needs/wants/savings). I also use Monzo round ups and have an automated 1p savings challenge set up. I’m thinking of moving abroad in the next year so I am wary that this will need a good chunk of cash for setting myself up.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

I received £25,000 inheritance from my grandparents who passed away a few years ago. This, alongside some of our own savings, enabled my brother and I to buy a flat together with a decent deposit. I try to be very transparent about this as it’s the only way we could have afforded to buy a two-bed flat at that time (especially with Edinburgh prices).