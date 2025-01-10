Money Diary: A Customer Service Executive On £28,000

This week: "I’m a 26-year-old living in London and working full-time in customer service/e-commerce for a fashion brand. I moved to London about three years ago and now I’m thinking about moving up north where it’s more cheap and cheerful. I like to keep myself to myself during weekdays, mainly to save money but also to protect my social battery. Since moving to London, my finances have been very out of control and I am gradually trying to get a hold of them so I can start thinking about where I want to be in the future."