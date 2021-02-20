Money Diary: A Criminology Student & Part-Time Carer In Leicester

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a 21-year-old full-time final-year criminology with psychology student and a part-time carer. I work full-time over the summer and then part-time during term. I currently live at my boyfriend's parents' house so that we are able to start saving for our own house once I have finished uni. Before COVID, we split our time between my parents' and N’s parents' but had to choose one to stay with once the first lockdown began. It isn’t ideal and I miss my family but I’m grateful that they allow me to stay."
Industry: Healthcare/Student
Age: 21
Location: Leicester
Salary: £9 per hour part-time job (£13.50 at weekends) plus £3,400 student loan annually.
Paycheque amount: Changes monthly depending on how much I work but roughly £500.
Number of housemates: Three: my boyfriend, N, and his parents.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I pay £50 in board to N’s parents, I always feel like this is not enough but N pays more and this allows me to save.
Loan payments: £0. I haven’t started paying my student loan back yet as I am still receiving it.
Utilities: £0
Transportation: I pay £500 for my car insurance but this is yearly. At the moment I am probably spending around £70 on petrol a month as I am only working part-time.
Phone bill: £18.50
Savings? £4,400 in Help to Buy ISA. £1,500 in another savings account.
Other: Netflix £8.99.
