Money Diary: A Creative Director On £57,000

Do you worry about money now?

Day to day, no, because I earn a good salary and I have a big safety net, but I do feel guilt around impulse purchases or spending as a result of poor planning. My main financial worries are around my living situation — I’ve got a good deal now but if things changed I know I could end up spending significantly more on rent. I’d love to be able to rent or even buy alone but despite being in a privileged position financially, this feels miles away to do solo in London. I’m glad I don’t want kids because that would just add to the pressure. As my parents are older and have had some health troubles recently, I also worry about the cost of good care and supported living should they need it.