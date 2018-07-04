Story from Money Diaries

Money Diary: A Couple Both Earning 26.5k, Living In Manchester

Anonymous
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 24-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend living together in Manchester. Although the couple earn almost exactly the same as each other, she always finds herself left with money at the end of the month, while he never is.
To find out where his money's going, we got them both to record their week in spending. And, well, things didn't turn out quite like she expected...
