Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Corporate Lawyer On 100k

Yes and no. I know I am not very good with money now. I think coming from a background where I never had much to earning a lot and living in a big, exciting city just makes me want to spend, spend, spend and live life to the fullest. I never say no to an experience, a holiday or a night out and I am often the last one to go home at any social event. I am also generous when it comes to treating my friends and family as what’s the point in earning a good salary if you can’t treat the ones you love? I worry that I will not be able to sustain this lifestyle and job for very long and I will struggle with money in the future if I take a job with a lower income.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?