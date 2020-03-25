Housing costs: £700 inc. council tax, water and Wi-Fi (a double bed in a spacious shared house).

Loan payments: The tiny amount of student loan I pay back every month is already taken out of my paycheque.

Utilities: Included in rent.

Transportation: £150. I top up my Oyster every week with £30 and leave the rest of my budget for cabs. My boyfriend and I have all the taxi apps that exist and use whichever has the best offer in the moment when we need it. My current favourite is Kapten.

Phone bill: £50 (an overpriced contract that finally ends next month).

Savings? I put £250 a month into a long-term savings account which is invested, which I set up about six months ago. However, with the recent market downturn I've so far lost around £150 and will probably lose more in the coming months so I’m looking to reduce my contribution. I also have a savings pot in another bank account where I gather money for my LISA. My parents help contribute to that, which is a godsend that I’m extremely grateful for.

Other: Phone insurance £16, Spotify £10, Netflix £6, cleaner £15 (she comes twice a month and cleans all our communal areas), contact lenses £20 (I could probably find a cheaper option, as I'm always seeing ads on the Tube, but I've used Boots for years and I'm too lazy to change).

