Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a copywriter for a tech company, living in London. I moved to the city after I finished studying English, without a real idea of what I wanted to do with my degree. I had copywriting experience alongside my studies and the first job I was offered was in tech. Since living in London, I’ve moved in with my boyfriend and moved jobs to work at a different tech company but doing the same thing: writing. With an English degree I was always told I could go into publishing or academia but it’s harder to get a stable salary in those fields. No one ever spoke about tech or marketing so I feel lucky to have a good salary now. I’m definitely in the mindset that I want to enjoy life while I’m young but equally it’s good to put some money aside because you never know what’ll happen."
Occupation: Copywriter
Industry: Tech
Age: 26
Location: London
Salary: £55,000
Paycheque amount: £2,894
Number of housemates: One
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,050 rent.
Loan payments: £210 undergrad loan, £171 postgrad loan.
Savings? £34,000 (£6,000 in immediate savings).
Pension? I pay £340 a month into my company pension.
Utilities: £185 per month for water, electricity, internet and gas.
All other monthly payments: £9.99 phone. Subscriptions: £29.99 gym membership.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I have a BA in English and an MA in creative writing. There was an expectation from very early on that I'd attend university. As the oldest child in the family, there was a lot of pressure on me to set a good example and be 'successful'.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents told me I shouldn't get into teaching like they did. If I did an English degree, I should find something else to do that could earn me more money for the time put into it. They never really gave me financial tools, just advised me I should pick a career where I could progress and earn a comfortable amount to 'go on holidays' and 'enjoy myself'. I had to learn a lot about money and financial literacy from my boyfriend, who’s more educated on this.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out of home when I was 23 and moved to London to get a job after uni.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible for myself at 23, after I'd finished my MA. I started my first role after university on £25,000 in London (I'm unsure how I did this now!), which was when I stopped relying on my parents (they paid my rent throughout uni). If I were to lose my job or housing, I'd be able to move back in with my parents and I know they'd do everything they can to help me. I have £6,000 saved up if I need it in a worst-case scenario, although ideally I'll use that to go travelling some time.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was when I was 16. I worked for £5 per hour at Card Factory so I had extra spending money. My parents told me to get a job so I would learn discipline and stop wasting my time lounging around the house or hanging out with friends.
Do you worry about money now?
I do worry about money, not because I don't have enough but because of the rising cost of living and being surrounded by people with a lot of money. They all have big plans so I try to put as much money aside as possible but being young in London is expensive! One day I want to be able to buy a house but this seems so unobtainable for my generation.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
My grandparents gave me an account with £8,000 in it, which they'd been investing in for me since I was a baby. I continue to let this money grow and contribute to the funds when I can. I'm very lucky to have all my family around so I've never received inheritance.