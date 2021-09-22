Housing costs: I pay £560 rent for the flat in London. I stay there around three days a week and M covers the rest.

Loan payments: Personal loan £197 (I was an idiot about three years ago and took out a loan to buy a 4x4 and trailer).

Savings? I have about £1,000 left after buying C. Enough to hopefully cover any big vet bills/car repairs. I try to save about £500/month. This will likely take a hit now C is on the scene and I’m trying not to stress about that.

Utilities/phone: Energy £40 for my half, council tax £104 for my half, water about £15 for my half, phone £12 for a SIM-only deal.

Subscriptions: Spotify £9.99, Disney+ £59 yearly, Netflix £6.99, Cats Protection £5, contact lenses £18, British Horse Society £60 yearly.

Pension? As this is a new role, I won’t start contributing for another couple of months.

Other: £30/month into a Monzo pot for car expenses (my insurance is about £300/year and tax is £20/year). Horse-related expenses… I put £500/month into C’s pot in Monzo, which covers £280/month for stable, feed, hay and bedding, £45 every six weeks for his shoes and £60 every six weeks for his physio appointment. I also budget for his vaccinations and dentist (one or two times a year), and when/if we start competing, that’ll be another, oh, say billion pounds per month.