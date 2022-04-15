Money Diary: A 35-Year-Old Content Designer On 95k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 35-year-old content designer living in the southeast. I started out in content strategy for the fintech industry before switching to content design. I work full-time and also earn from a freelance role. I'm single and lead a quiet life due to chronic health conditions which at various points in my life have seen me in and out of hospital. I don't go out much and while I used to be very embarrassed by this, I've learned that it's okay. My main expenses are my rent and health insurance; the latter is sky-high thanks to decades of claims. Otherwise I am largely frugal. Irritatingly, I can be a penny-pincher for things I know, deep down, don't matter for me (like agonising over 50p on a yoghurt in Tesco). I am trying to be more reasonable and allowing myself the rent on my current place is the biggest step I've made in this direction."
Occupation: Content designer
Industry: Tech
Age: 35
Location: Southeast
Salary: £95,000. Base salary £70k from full-time employment. I also earn £25-30k from freelance work. My freelance gig is steady and while income can vary, I'm guaranteed a minimum £25k a year.
Paycheque amount: £4,047.92 post-tax base pay. Freelance income brings around £2,083 pre-tax.
Number of housemates: None
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,350 rent for a lovely cottage with a small garden. I spent most of my 20s and 30s in shared accommodation. I've since learned how important my own place is for my wellbeing and am okay with this figure for rent.
Loan payments: None
Pension? I pay 10% into my workplace pension. My employer pays 6%.
Savings? £130,000 in a high-interest savings account. Around £120,000 in stocks and shares.
Utilities: Council tax £150, gas/electricity £55, water £28. Private health insurance is £505. My job offers private medical insurance but won't cover me for pre-existing conditions so I've kept my own insurance.
All other monthly payments: £15.21 for SIM-only phone plan. £27 Wi-Fi, 50% of which work reimburses. Subscriptions: £9.99 Google Play music, although I pay about 50% of this with Google Rewards money I earn. I also pay £79 for Amazon Prime annually and £108.10 for NHS prescriptions.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I have a degree from a European university. My parents paid for about 50% of the tuition and living costs. I covered the rest by working.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents didn't discuss their finances openly, although they made me aware of their mentality: never live above your means, spend on things that'll last (if you can afford them) and always put money away for a rainy day. My dad moved to this country with only the clothes on his back. I've always been humbled by this, particularly since I never wanted for anything as a child.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out aged 18.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became mostly independent during my mid 20s but truly independent at about 28. Until then, my parents were still occasionally chipping in for things like rental deposits or the odd healthcare bill. Nobody currently covers other aspects of my financial life.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I babysat occasionally from the age of 14. My first proper job was at a local bakery aged 16. I worked six days a week to save up, not for anything in particular, I just knew I wanted to be earning my own money.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, despite knowing I have a high income. Being ill is hands-down the most expensive thing I've ever faced and I worry about not being able to work in the future or facing massive healthcare costs. When people query why I don't 'treat' myself more, I point out the years of hospital expenses and general healthcare management I've faced, plus my £6k/year health insurance. All the fancy gym memberships, brunches and holidays in the world would be obliterated by this single annual payment.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.