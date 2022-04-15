Money Diary: A 35-Year-Old Content Designer On 95k

This week: "I'm a 35-year-old content designer living in the southeast. I started out in content strategy for the fintech industry before switching to content design. I work full-time and also earn from a freelance role. I'm single and lead a quiet life due to chronic health conditions which at various points in my life have seen me in and out of hospital. I don't go out much and while I used to be very embarrassed by this, I've learned that it's okay. My main expenses are my rent and health insurance; the latter is sky-high thanks to decades of claims. Otherwise I am largely frugal. Irritatingly, I can be a penny-pincher for things I know, deep down, don't matter for me (like agonising over 50p on a yoghurt in Tesco). I am trying to be more reasonable and allowing myself the rent on my current place is the biggest step I've made in this direction."



Occupation: Content designer

Industry: Tech

Age: 35

Location: Southeast

Salary: £95,000. Base salary £70k from full-time employment. I also earn £25-30k from freelance work. My freelance gig is steady and while income can vary, I'm guaranteed a minimum £25k a year.

Paycheque amount: £4,047.92 post-tax base pay. Freelance income brings around £2,083 pre-tax.

Number of housemates: None

Pronouns: She/her