This week: "I’m a 24-year-old construction buyer living in the northwest. I have been in this role since I left college at 16 and have had a couple of promotions and pay rises to get me where I am today. I have completed my HNC (a construction course), which the company paid for. I moved in with my boyfriend, L, a year ago after we'd been together for four years. L is currently having a career transition and earns less than me. However, we go 50/50 on all household bills, while I like to treat him to new clothes and the occasional meal out as I prefer spending my money on others than on myself. We are both money-savvy, keeping track of our spending and savings, and giving ourselves a monthly allowance to be spent on whatever we like. I love to travel and try to fit in two or three holidays throughout the year, when I can find good deals. I like to exercise and eat out but also love a cosy night in."