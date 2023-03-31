Money Diary: A Community Midwife On 36k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 30-year-old community midwife currently on maternity leave with my first baby. I have been off work since April last year as I had annual leave to use and I'm not due to go back until June. I have some keeping-in-touch days coming up that I feel incredibly nervous about. I am definitely more of a spender than a saver and always have been. It took us four years to become pregnant and I would admit I gave no consideration to the huge drop in income that would come with maternity leave. I have had huge concerns about money recently so will be looking to change this habit."
Occupation: Community midwife (currently on maternity leave)
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 30
Location: Leicestershire
Salary: £36,000
Paycheque amount: £1,200 to £1,400 while on maternity leave. The NHS has a really handy option to split your occupational maternity pay over the time you would like off. This has kept my pay fairly consistent and allows me to plan.
Number of housemates: Partner (T) and 7-month-old son (A), plus one dog (B).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £350
Loan payments: £200 car repayment. Student loan comes out automatically and varies depending on the amount I’m paid.
Savings? £400
Pension? I’m part of the NHS pension plan but while I’m on maternity leave this has been paused.
Utilities: £52.50 gas and electric with the government subsidy, £18 water, £80 council tax, £60 TV licence. T pays for the internet.
All other monthly payments: £30 phone, £54.52 car insurance, £17.50 contact lens, £17.52 pet insurance, £11 car tax. Subscriptions: £120 yearly NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council) fee to stay registered.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I completed an undergraduate degree in midwifery in order to register as a midwife. Back then we had an NHS bursary, which was a monthly amount paid to us directly. Due to my mum being a single parent, I was entitled to the maximum amount and I was able to claim travel costs when travelling to placements. I also claimed a maintenance loan to help with costs as I lived away from home.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents split up when I was 8 and after that it was made quite clear that money was tight. I wouldn’t say there was much education about money in our household as we were growing up but I was aware that my mum was in a bit of a mess due to credit cards and a financially abusive boyfriend.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out of my mum’s house to go to uni at 19. I returned when I was 22 for a year and since then have been renting with T.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible for myself when I moved out at 22. I was paying my mum board before then but it was nowhere near the cost of running a home. I am aware since being on maternity leave that I have been more financially dependent on T, which I find quite difficult with my mum’s past, but it is a temporary state and T says he doesn’t mind.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked at a fast food restaurant at the age of 17, which I earned a huge £6 an hour for (which was amazing pay at the time). I got it so I could start driving lessons, which I did, and spent the rest on nights out and clothes.
Do you worry about money now?
I massively worry about money at the moment as my income has dropped significantly while I've been on maternity leave. I aspire to own my own home but that seems so far away at the moment.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.