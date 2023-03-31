Money Diary: A Community Midwife On 36k

This week: "I'm a 30-year-old community midwife currently on maternity leave with my first baby. I have been off work since April last year as I had annual leave to use and I'm not due to go back until June. I have some keeping-in-touch days coming up that I feel incredibly nervous about. I am definitely more of a spender than a saver and always have been. It took us four years to become pregnant and I would admit I gave no consideration to the huge drop in income that would come with maternity leave. I have had huge concerns about money recently so will be looking to change this habit."