Money Diary: A Communications Specialist On £52,000

This week: “I’m a 35-year-old communications specialist living in Bedfordshire, working a hybrid role for local government based in London. I have recently been promoted and I’m really happy with my current role, but I haven’t ruled out a further upward move. This isn’t because I necessarily want more responsibility but because I feel I need the money to continue to live comfortably. I live with my partner, S, and I own the home that we live in as I purchased it before S and I met. We are looking to buy a larger house together and have recently started to both actively save for this. However, houses where we live are very expensive and we are toying with the idea of moving further up north to get “more bang for our buck”. However, that would mean a longer commute for us both to work which isn’t ideal. With moving as our next financial goal we have made a conscious effort to rein in our spending on socialising, but we do find it hard not to book little city breaks and weekends away as we love travel and feel we are generally quite consistent in our saving.”