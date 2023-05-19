Money Diary: A Communications Officer On 30k

This week: "I’m 29 years old and live in the southeast with my husband (T) and little rescue cat. I currently work for a local university, where I’ve been for the past seven years in various roles. T and I got married during the pandemic (after a couple of postponements) and have shared expenses ever since but we’re quite relaxed about the way we do it. We bought our first home about five years ago and are now in the process of selling and buying again (it’s all been very slow but we’re hopefully moving within the next month). I’m excited to have a bit more space as we bought our current home pre-remote working and now both work from home at least a few days a week. I get quite anxious about money generally so with upsizing and interest rate rises I’m finding the whole process pretty stressful. I know logically that we’re not overstretching ourselves so I've just got to trust the process. I've recently accepted a new job, starting in the summer, which will be a big challenge but it will also have a fairly significant pay increase."