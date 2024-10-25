Money Diary: A Newly Redundant Head Of Communications

Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I don't take for granted that both my husband and I have family safety nets if we really needed them, but day to day I do worry that we could be better at managing our money. A few years ago we racked up £15k on 0% interest credit cards from holidays, several transatlantic weddings (that we turned into extended road trips) and some small renovation projects for our house. That was a real turning point for me because I found it very stressful being in that much debt to fund ‘wants’ not ‘needs’. Travelling is the most important thing to both me and C and we’ve never regretted any of the amazing trips we’ve taken, but I did feel a lot of shame for getting into so much debt when our household income was over £100k at the time. We earn significantly less than most of our friends and, coming from wealthy backgrounds too, I think it’s been hard not to compare and get swept up in a lifestyle we can’t actually afford. We cut back and worked really hard to pay everything off before the interest-free deal ran out and ever since then I’ve taught myself a lot about personal finance. I now use Ramit Sethi’s conscious spending plan method for all our budgeting and we’re determined to build our savings and start investing (why, oh why, didn’t we do this earlier? Better late than never, I suppose...).